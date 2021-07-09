MI Vacay: Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse

It's hard to picture Mackinaw City without the Mighty Mac towering above. There's another iconic structure located at the tip of Michigan's lower peninsula that not only greeted boaters but helped them navigate the treacherous waters of the straits: the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse.

In the MI Vacay series where the Morning Mix showcases the beautiful places to explore within the state of Michigan, Leigh Ann took a tour inside the historic lighthouse.

The iconic Mackinaw Bridge wasn't built until the 1950s, so prior to that the old mapping-off point of northern Michigan was the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse which was built in 1892. The lighthouse served as a warning for sailors boating through the straits flowing between the lower and upper peninsulas.

