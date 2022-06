Getting out on the water is a popular activity in West Michigan over the summer. If you're looking for a new fishing hole, a paddle board excursion, or just some time at the beach, the Gaylord area may be the perfect place!

Paul Beachnau from the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau joined us from one of those lakes this morning on The Mix to tell us more. You can find even more information at www.gaylordmichigan.net.