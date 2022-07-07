Wade Rouse, the Michigan native who writes under the pen name Viola Shipman, continues to write stories inspired by the Mitten state and the people he cares about. Rouse joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his latest project, The Edge of Summer.

Reminiscent of the complex, uplifting family stories by Nancy Thayer, Sunny Hostin, and Mary Alice Monroe, Viola Shipman’s poignant new novel explores the relationship between a curious woman and her secretive mother, taking readers from their hardscrabble life in the Ozarks to her search for answers along the sparkling shores of Lake Michigan. Wade Rouse

The Edge of Summer will be available where books are sold starting July 12 and is available for pre-order.

Discover The Edge of Summer and other novels by Viola Shipman at violashipman.com.