MI native and 'Come From Away' actress explains why you need to see this heartwarming show

Performing at DeVos Performance Hall now through November 13.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Nov 10, 2022
The award-winning musical "Come From Away" is currently on stage at the DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids. The show tells a fascinating story based on true events surrounding the September 11 terrorist attacks, showing how tragedy and heartbreak bring people of all different backgrounds together to support one another.

Phyre Hawkins, a Michigan native from Flint and one of the actresses on the show, talks about her experience in "Come From Away," and explains why everyone should see such a remarkable show.

"Come From Away" will have performances take place through November 13.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.

