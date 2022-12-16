MI Author Lyssa Kay Adams releases a new novel, "A Very Merry Bromance"

Want a snowed-in book? Some old-fashioned, small-town Christmas cheer? Michigan author Lyssa Kay Adams recently released another romance novel to fit the theme of the holidays called, "A Very Merry Bromance."

In the book, country music star Colton Wheeler may have found his muse, except Gretchen Winthrop isn’t interested in anything other than a night of fun. But when her family gives her an offer she can’t refuse, she finds herself tangled up with the cheery superstar falling in love quicker than she can say bah humbug.

Lyssa Kay Adams writes full-time from her home in Michigan with a pesky, fluffy K9 assistant named Domino who spends most of his day snoring on her desk.

Adams will be at Epilogue Books in Rockford for a book signing event on December 16 at 6 p.m.

Discover more novels and learn more at LyssaKayAdams.com.