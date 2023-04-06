MI author Kelly Baptist shares the inspiration behind "Isaiah Dunn" book series

Over 1,000 5th graders in the Grand Rapids Public School System received a free book from Michigan author Kelly Baptist this year courtesy of the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

The book, "Isaiah Dunn is My Hero," was written by Benton Harbor resident Kelly Baptist, who joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about the book and the message she wants to share with kids.

Baptist first started her professional writing career when she won the 2015 We Need Diverse Books short story contest with her middle-grade anthology, "Flying Lessons and Other Stores." One of those short stories was the start of the Isaiah Dunn series called "The Beans and Rice Chronicles of Isaiah Dunn."

From there, she released "Isaiah Dunn is My Hero" in 2020, and the sequel, "Isaiah Dunn Saves The Day," released in 2022.

Discover more of Baptist's work at kellyiswrite.com.