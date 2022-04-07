MI Animal Planet star, Dan McKernan, publishes book featuring barn rescue animals

Michigan resident Dan McKernan, founder of Barn Sanctuary, and star of the popular Animal Planet series Saved by the Barn is releasing a new children’s book, This Farm Is a Family.

McKernan's book brings awareness to the plight of rescued farm animals, as well as teaches kids about compassion and helping others during hard times.

In 2016, McKernan left his six-figure tech job in Austin and returned home to rural Michigan to work with something he was passionate about, animals. McKernan turned his family’s historic, 140-year-old farm into a sanctuary for barn animals and called it Barn Sanctuary. This sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates farmed animals in need and has saved 400 animals so far.

In This Farm Is a Family the well-loved rescue animals at Barn Sanctuary decide to help Buttercup the cow who is having difficulty adjusting to her new home. Despite Buttercup’s resistance and fear, the animals rally together to show Buttercup love. The animals help Buttercup discover that she’s now part of their family.

Come celebrate the release of this new book with McKernan, Barn Sanctuary, and The Chelsea District Library at an upcoming book launch party on May 21. Families are invited to attend a special reading and question-answer session about the book, enjoy light refreshments, and take a tour of the sanctuary. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The event will take place at Barn Sanctuary, located at 20179 McKernan Dr., Chelsea, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Learn more about this event and register at the library's website.