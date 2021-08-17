Mermaids will take over South Haven at Merfest International

They are mythical creatures rarely seen by people, but soon people will be able to see dozens of mermaids in one place at Merfest International.

The mermaid megafest will take place at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven, where there will be live bands, two mermaid tanks, water park fun, nighttime aerial and water performances, and so much more!

Merfest International will take place August 20-22.

General admission costs $20 and all-access passes cost $70.

To purchase tickets, visit merfestinternational.com.