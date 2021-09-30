Mercy Health uses Cyberknife System to combat prostate cancer

When it comes to cancer, early detection is key, no matter what type. That is why Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center is doing everything it can to support anyone who's been impacted by cancer. They have assembled the region's most experienced team of cancer experts and some of the best technology in this state-of-the-art facility.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to Mercy Health's Lack's Cancer Center to learn more about the latest technology and tools used to help in the fight against prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate. The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in males that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. People who should be screened for prostate cancer would include men between the ages of 50-70, those with a family history of prostate cancer.

With renowned specialists and leading cancer-fighting technology – such as CyberKnife, TrueBeam, and complementary medicine- Mercy Health's mission is to provide patients with a level of care that will comprehensively restore the mind, body, and spirit.

Cyberknife is specifically designed for treating prostate cancer. The CyberKnife System is a non-invasive, non-surgical, pain-free treatment option for prostate cancer with proven results. It is the first and only radiotherapy device that brings true robotic precision and the ability to track, detect, and correct tumor motion in real-time, to the treatment of cancer. These capabilities enable the team at Mercy Health to deliver radiation with sub-millimeter accuracy, helping to minimize the risk of side effects and preserve a patient's quality of life during and after treatment.

Patient-centered care is provided by a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, genetic counselors, dietitians, nurse navigators, oncology social workers, and holistic practitioners for a comprehensive approach to treatment planning.

For more information about Cyberknife and the Cancer Network of West Michigan, visit mercyhealth.com/cancer-care.

This segment is sponsored by Mercy Health.