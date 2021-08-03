Mercy Health Gynecology: When it's time to see an OB/GYN

Gynecologists are doctors who specialize in women's health, with a focus on the female reproductive system.

Dr. Maggi Forgue, OB/GYN at Mercy Health, explains when women should begin to see a gynecologist and what services they provide.

Mercy Health’s team of expert OB/GYNs meets the changing needs of women from adolescence to mature adulthood. Providing specialized care, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment when needed for every woman at every stage of their life.

Services include:

Routine well-woman care

Pelvic Medicine

Abnormal pap smear evaluation and treatment

Hormonal problems, including perimenopause and menopause

Natural Family Planning

Urinary incontinence treatment

Endometriosis diagnosis and treatment

Chronic pelvic pain diagnosis and treatment

Laparoscopic gynecologic surgeries

Infertility evaluation

Diagnosis and treatment of breast conditions and disorders

Correction of bladder and rectal prolapse

Surgical services such as colposcopy, and in-office endometrial ablations

Mercy Health Physician Partners OBGYN has nine locations in West Michigan.

For more information or to request an appointment with a Mercy Health OBGYN provider, go to mercyhealth.com/gyn.

