Mercy Health Gynecology: When it's time to see an OB/GYN

Gynecologists are doctors who specialize in women's health, with a focus on the female reproductive system.
Dr. Maggi Forgue, OB/GYN at Mercy Health, explains when women should begin to see a gynecologist and what services they provide.
Services include:
- Routine well-woman care
- Pelvic Medicine
- Abnormal pap smear evaluation and treatment
- Hormonal problems, including perimenopause and menopause
- Natural Family Planning
- Urinary incontinence treatment
- Endometriosis diagnosis and treatment
- Chronic pelvic pain diagnosis and treatment
- Laparoscopic gynecologic surgeries
- Infertility evaluation
- Diagnosis and treatment of breast conditions and disorders
- Correction of bladder and rectal prolapse
- Surgical services such as colposcopy, and in-office endometrial ablations
