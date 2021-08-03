Watch
Mercy Health Gynecology: When it's time to see an OB/GYN

Mercy Health Gynecology explains when women should come in for a visit
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 03, 2021
Gynecologists are doctors who specialize in women's health, with a focus on the female reproductive system.

Dr. Maggi Forgue, OB/GYN at Mercy Health, explains when women should begin to see a gynecologist and what services they provide.

Mercy Health’s team of expert OB/GYNs meets the changing needs of women from adolescence to mature adulthood. Providing specialized care, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment when needed for every woman at every stage of their life.

Services include:

  • Routine well-woman care
  • Pelvic Medicine
  • Abnormal pap smear evaluation and treatment
  • Hormonal problems, including perimenopause and menopause
  • Natural Family Planning
  • Urinary incontinence treatment
  • Endometriosis diagnosis and treatment
  • Chronic pelvic pain diagnosis and treatment
  • Laparoscopic gynecologic surgeries
  • Infertility evaluation
  • Diagnosis and treatment of breast conditions and disorders
  • Correction of bladder and rectal prolapse
  • Surgical services such as colposcopy, and in-office endometrial ablations

Mercy Health Physician Partners OBGYN has nine locations in West Michigan.

For more information or to request an appointment with a Mercy Health OBGYN provider, go to mercyhealth.com/gyn.

This segment is sponsored by Mercy Health.

