Mercy Health explains why women need to get a yearly mammogram

Spring is here, which is a great time to schedule regular wellness checks and annual screenings for the year. For women, that includes scheduling a mammogram.

Dr. Jessica Keto from Mercy Health shares some reminders for women who need to make mammography appointments, as well as the importance of scheduling and keeping their annual mammogram.

Women should start scheduling their annual mammograms beginning at age 40. Some women who are considered at high risk of contracting diseases like breast cancer may need to start their mammograms earlier.

3D mammograms are the best way to get a look at what's going on inside the chest area for women. 3D mammograms provide a more detailed look at the fatty tissues in the breasts, which is especially beneficial for women with dense breasts.

Patients can easily schedule their mammogram by calling or by using online resources at Mercy Health, or their health provider's website.

If patients have recently received a vaccine, they should schedule their mammogram 4-6 weeks after receiving the shot.

Yearly or annual mammograms are so important because early detection provides the most options for treatment if there is something wrong. Preventative care increases the chance of curing the disease and improves survival rates drastically.

If a mammogram screening does lead to a finding of breast cancer or something else, Mercy Health and the University of Michigan Health-West are part of the Cancer Network of West Michigan. This ensures patients that two local healthcare organizations are providing expert cancer care if it's needed.

To easily schedule your mammogram, visit MercyHealth.com/BreastCare.

Sponsored by Mercy Health.