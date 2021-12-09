Mercy Health explains benefits of an abbreviated breast MRI

Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer, but some women may require a different or additional screening.

Dr. Jennifer Rollenhagen, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist with Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Grand Rapids, shares information about abbreviated breast MRI.

An abbreviated breast MRI is a shorter version of the full protocol exam searching for high sensitivity for invasive breast cancer. This test is also more accurate than mammography and ultrasound in detecting breast cancer, especially in women with dense breasts.

Women who quality or should consider getting an abbreviated breast MRI include:



Women 40 years and older

Women under 40 at high risk of developing breast cancer

No current breast symptoms, unless have already had recent diagnostic imaging

Have had a screening mammogram within the past year

Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center in Grand Rapids is currently the only location in West Michigan that offers this technology and service.

In addition to knowing your normal and doing monthly self-breast exams, Mercy Health recommends yearly screening beginning at age 40. This may begin earlier for those considered at a higher risk. While mammograms don’t prevent breast cancer, they can save lives by finding breast cancer as early as possible when it’s most treatable.

For more information about abbreviated breast MRI, visit MercyHealth.com/BreastCare.

This segment is sponsored by Mercy Health.