Mercy Health Browning Claytor Health Center encourages everyone to get COVID-19 vaccine if able

Like many health care facilities in West Michigan, Mercy Health is doing everything it can to make sure its patients get the proper care they need to fight and protect themselves from COVID-19. One of Mercy Health's primary care offices, Browning Claytor, is one of those facilities working to get members of the community vaccinated.

Spencer Riva, a physician assistant at Browning Claytor, discusses what their facility is currently doing to serve West Michigan.

Browning Claytor is a Primary Care office that sees patients of all ages, including newborns. Medical staff perform a lab for blood work, as well as have a Community Health Well being a colleague to assist with insurance and medications on sight.

Browning currently has an embedded vaccinator on site. Along with that, they have hosted Saturday Pop Clinics and received two sets of grants that allowed them to receive almost 1000 vaccines to help the people in the Madison Square neighborhood.

Riva encourages everyone to get vaccinated if they're able, especially members of the African American and Latinx community. Medical records show these groups have a prevalence of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, which puts them at higher risk with illness in COVID.

To make an appointment with Spencer or any of the Browning Claytor team, please call (616)-685-8300 or visit MercyHealth.com/BrowningClaytor