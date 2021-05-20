Mercy Health brings compassionate approach to treating mental illnesses and addictions

Over the past year and a half, there has been a significant increase in the number of people experiencing mental health problems.

According to the CDC, during August 2020–February 2021, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of anxiety or a depressive disorder increased from 36.4 percent to 41.5 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of those reporting unmet mental health care needs increased from 9.2 percent to 11.7 percent, where the largest need was in adults ages 18-29.

Mental and Behavioral Health at Mercy Health brings a compassionate approach to treating mental illnesses and addictions. Carrie Mull, Director of Clinical Services for Behavioral Health at Mercy Health shares what people can do about mental health and what services they offer.

The most common mental health issues are depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

In order to ease the pain of these mental health conditions, Mercy Health says it helps to talk to someone, live a healthy lifestyle, and asking for help.

Mercy Health offers plenty of outpatient and inpatient services for those reaching out for help.

