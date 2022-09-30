Merchants and Makers will be at Frugthaven Farm on October 1

The Merchants and Makers are headed to the farm on October 1, Frugthaven Farm to be exact, and they will have a wide variety of locally handmade goods to browse.

Over 100 vendors will be selling the highest quality items Michigan has to offer, varying from jewelry to clothing to pottery to art to bath and body products.

Food and beverages will also be for sale on-site throughout the day through Frugthaven and food trucks like Beecher's Pretzels, Sober Eats, Smoke and Ash, Whipped a Brunch Truck, Around Baking Co, and Crazy Good Crepes. Alcohol will be for sale at the on-site Cidery.

There will also be live music performed all day with four different bands at two stages: Kanin, Zie, Todd Aldrich, and Hannah Laine.

Merchants and Makers will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Frugthaven Farm is located at 11466 W Carson City Road.

Admission is $5, kids get in for free.

Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com or follow them on Instagram: @merchants.and.makers.