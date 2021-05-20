Merchants and Makers travels to Fulton Street Farmer's Market

Shop plenty of handmade, homemade, and truly unique items at the Merchants and Makers event at Fulton Street Farmer's Market on Sunday.

The market will have more than 100 makers lining this historically covered outdoor market. Makers will be selling food, jewelry, clothes, and many other varieties of handmade goods.

The event will be following all guidelines regarding capacity limits and social distancing as they are updated. All vendors and shoppers must wear a mask while in the market.

Righteous Cuisine and Voyage Bowls will be on site selling food and drink like tacos or smoothie bowls.

The market will take place Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com or call (616) 402-1294.