Merchants and Makers sets up shop at John Ball Zoo

Merchants & Makers has been featuring local artisans across West Michigan for the past eight years. Supporting community over competition, Merchants & Makers hosts around 11 events per year, with the latest event being held at John Ball Zoo.

Featuring 100 local makers along with music and food trucks, Merchants & Makers at John Ball Zoo will be on May 31 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Market Director Shyle Lyons visited the Morning Mix, along with one of the many vendors that will be on hand, to give a preview of what shoppers can expect.

For more information, visit merchantsandmakers.com.

