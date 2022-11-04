Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market takes place Nov. 6

Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and there's nothing better than a unique gift coming from the heart. The perfect place to find that gift is the Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market on Sunday.

The Fulton Street Farmer's Market will be home to over 100 local makers and small businesses from Michigan.

Food trucks will also be on-site, featuring Smoke n Ash, Patty Matters, Voyage Bowls, and Stud Muffins Cupcakes.

Merchants and Makers will take place on November 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission costs $3, and kids get in free. A portion of the fees will be donated to The Other Way Ministries.

Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.