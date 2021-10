Find handcrafted, homemade, unique, and one-of-a-kind treasures made by local artists at Merchants and Makers this weekend in Greenville.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Frugthaven Farm will host over 100 local makers showcasing their handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, baked goods, lawn art, and so much more.

Frugthaven Farm is located at 11466 W Carson City Road.

The entrance fee is $5, but kids get in free.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com or call 616-402-1294.