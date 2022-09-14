Merchants and Makers Autumn Market is coming to Holland on Sept. 18

If you're not quite ready to break out of the pumpkin spice everything, and those sweaters and boots are still packed away, there are plenty of ways to get into the fall spirit, like shopping at the Merchants and Makers Autumn Market in Holland this weekend.

More than 100 makers will be present selling food, jewelry, clothes, and many other varieties of handmade goods.

There will also be food and beverages available for purchase, including Beecher's Pretzels, Spice Boys, Voyage Bowls, and Stud Muffin's Cupcakes.

The market will collect canned goods for a local non-profit at the door. Food donations and a portion of the door fees will be donated to the Community Action House.

Merchants and Makers will take place on September 18 at the Holland Civic Center from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The entrance fee is $3, and kids get in free.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com.