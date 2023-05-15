Mental Health ROCKS! i understand hosting rock concert fundraiser to raise awareness for mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and more specifically May 18 is Mental Health Action Day. Music is one of the many ways people cope with mental health issues, and can be a powerful tool to uplift and encourage in a positive way.

i understand love heals is a non-profit that spreads awareness of mental health issues, and they're hosting a rock concert fundraiser as a call to action for mental health awareness.

On May 18, i understand will be hosting Mental Health ROCKS! at The Collaborative Lab, a live and virtual concert featuring talented musicians from across the country. Musicians in the lineup include Cole Hansen, Jennifer Bartlett, Gabe Hurley, Carlos Seise, and a close-out with Michael Constantine and his band, Barrel Bones. A special virtual interview and song with Brain Vander Ark, lead singer of Verve Pipe is on the playlist as well.

Tickets for this fundraiser cost $100 per person, and include a tee-shirt, food, and snacks to munch on at the concert, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and other fun items.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about resources for mental health services, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.