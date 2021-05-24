Watch
Memorial Day recipes featuring grilled salmon

Family Fare: Memorial Day Recipes
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 10:58:41-04

As Memorial Day weekend approaches next weekend, it's important to take time to honor those who have passed away while serving the country.

To celebrate our hard-earned freedom and pay respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, many gather with family and friends at the table over the weekend.

For those struggling to think of what meal to serve over the weekend, Family Fare shares their recipe on how to make Cajun Salmon, Almond Crusted Salmon with Green Beans, as well as a brown rice and quinoa side dish.

Find similar recipes and more at shopfamilyfare.com.

