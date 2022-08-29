Mel Trotter Ministries Coat Drive begins September 1

Freezing temperatures are just a couple of months away in West Michigan. To help those who are homeless prepare for the dangerous temperatures, Mel Trotter Ministries is starting its Winter Coat Drive.

Starting September 1, Mel Trotter Ministries will be accepting brand new or gently-used coats.

Coats can be dropped off during the entire month of September at the following locations as well as Mel Trotter Ministries:

Mercantile Bank, 310 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids

Mercantile Bank, 3156 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids

Mercantile Bank, 4737 Cascade Rd SE

Mercantile Bank 4613 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Mercantile Bank, 5610 Byron Center Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Curtis Cleaners, 450 Michigan Street, Grand Rapids

Curtis Cleaners, 1410 West Main, Lowell

Learn more by visiting meltrotter.org.