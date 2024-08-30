Meka's Dance School presents weekend performance showcasing local dancers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meka's Dance Studio offers classes for girls starting at age three, through high school graduation. The studio specializes in a variety of styles, from praise to drill, hip hop to jazz. The team and individuals compete locally, regionally and nationally. The dancers will take the stage on Saturday, August 31 for "They Not Like Us" at Godwin High School with special guests K Elite Dance Academy and Unique Unity Dance Team. Doors open at 5:30, the show starts at 6:15. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There will also be information and opportunities for families to sign their girls up for classes at the event. Learn more at the studio's Facebook page, website or via email at MekasDanceSchool08@yahoo.com.