Meijer's Simply Give Thanksgiving provides meals for those in need

Many of us are stocking up on ingredients for our Thanksgiving meals and Meijer wants to partner with those customers to help folks in need. Meijer is donating one meal for every purchased Meijer brand product to its Simply Give hunger relief program from now until November 26th. Qualifying products include any Meijer brand, Frederiks' by Meijer, True Goodness, or Purple Cow food item. The goal is to donate 4 million meals during that time frame.

Simply Give is the hallmark of the Meijer hunger relief efforts and works year-round to help local food pantries keep their shelves stocked. This signature program has generated more than $75 million thanks to the continued generosity and support of Meijer customers, team members and food pantry partners who are committed to helping feed hungry families.

Customers looking to do even more to help fight food insecurity can also purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card in-store or as an add-on on their meijer.com online orders.

This segment is sponsored by: Meijer.