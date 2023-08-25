Watch Now
Meijer's Bridge Street Market celebrating 5th anniversary this weekend

Come to Bridge Street Market for a big celebration on Aug. 27.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 11:53:14-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bridge Street Market brings a unique grocery shopping experience to the West Side of Grand Rapids, as it's the first-of-its-kind smaller format store operated by Meijer. The store will be celebrating its 5th anniversary this weekend of providing fresh produce, artisan products, and convenience to downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will feature a special Last Sunday's Outdoor Market, featuring local vendors, live music, on-site pet adoptions, roasted hatch chile peppers, food trucks, in-store giveaways, and more.

The celebration will take place on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit bridgestreetmarket.com or follow their Instagram.

