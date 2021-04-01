Meijer Simply Give donates $1 million to West Michigan food pantries

There's a great need to keep local pantries stocked in West Michigan, especially during the pandemic. Meijer recognized the need for families everywhere and stepped up to feed the community in a big way by making a big donation to West Michigan's food pantries.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support its communities during the pandemic, Meijer has donated an extra $1 million to the program’s 2020 partnering food pantries. The donation is in addition to the $7.6 million the program generated last year.

The donation is being divided equally among the 347 food pantries that participated in the 2020 program. It brings the Simply Give donation to more than $62 million – or 620 million meals – since the program began in 2008.

Customers can participate in the winter Simply Give campaign too. Help stock a local food pantry by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through April 10. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store’s partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer’s neighborhood.

When customers shop at Meijer on April 3, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased, effectively tripling a customer’s donation.

In addition, Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

To learn more and to make a donation, visit meijercommunity.com/simply-give.