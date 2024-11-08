Meijer shares tomato-filled recipes to promote men's health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raiser awareness of men's health issues. There's a saying that goes "the way to a man's heart is through his stomach," but the way to a man's health might start there too.

Jodi Vander Meer, a registered dietitian nutritionist from Meijer, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share a couple recipes showcasing tomatoes, a power-food for heart health.

Tomato Avocado Corn Salsa by Tomato Wellness

Ingredients



1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 cup whole kernel yellow corn, drained

1 avocado, peeled, seeded, chopped

½ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, corn, avocado, onion, cilantro, lime juice, ground cumin, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt, if using.

2. Toss to combine, and serve with tortilla chips, tortillas, or your favorite protein, as desired.

Cheeseburger Pasta

Ingredients



1 Medium Onion, diced

1 lb Lean Ground Beef (cooked)

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

1 (8 oz) Can Tomato Sauce

3 Cups Low Sodium Beef Broth

1 lb Whole Grain Pasta

1 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

4 Tbsp Dill Hot Dog Relish

2 Tbsp Ketchup

2 Tbsp Mustard

Mix all ingredients into a pot, stir together, and serve.

Find recipes like this and more at meijer.com.

