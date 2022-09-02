Meijer shares tips to build the perfect Back-to-School lunch

Kids are back at school and for many parents, that means one more daily task to tackle: packing school lunches.

For parents looking for some time-saving hacks and some suggestions on how to make sure those lunches are packed with nutrients the kids need, Meijer shares some great tips on how to pack the perfect lunch.

First, have a formula for packing a healthy lunch. Each lunch should include protein, grain, fruit/vegetable, and something fun.



PROTEINS – Hard boiled eggs + Hummus + Turkey + Ham + Chicken + Pepperoni + Salami + Yogurt + Nuts + Almond Butter + Beans

GRAIN – Pretzels + Sweet Potato Chips + Crackers + Bagels + Bread + English Muffin + Tortilla + Waffles + Pancakes + Muffins + Sweet potatoes + Rice + Pasta + Granola

FRUIT – Applesauce + Strawberries + Blueberries + Blackberries + Raspberries + Watermelon + Cuties/Clementines + Pineapple + Mango + Mandarin Oranges + Raisins

VEGGIES – Carrots (carrot chips, carrot sticks, baby carrots) + Bell Peppers + Snow or Snap Peas + Cucumber + Jicama + Celery sticks

FUN – Energy Bites + Fruit Leather + Cookie + Trail Mix + Granola Bar + Chocolate + Fruit Snacks



Next, be sure all the food is in proper packaging! Use lunchboxes with freezable gel so perishable food doesn't spoil before lunch time. Also use dividers to separate the food; bento boxes are great for this.

It doesn't hurt to have the kids help with lunch/snack packing either. They'll be more likely to eat their lunch if they pick what's inside. So have designated bins in the refrigerator, and cupboard for grab-and-go lunch packing with snacks like: yogurt, fruit cups, hummus cups, veggie slices, string cheese, milk, juice, water, crackers, popcorn, trail mix, granola bars, dry cereal, apple sauce.

Here are some other lunch-packing hacks to save parents time during the week:



Freeze PB&J Sandwiches

Freeze juice boxes, water bottles

Soak apple slices in OJ

Slice apple with an apple slicer and then put back together with rubber band

Send halved kiwi with spoon

For more back-to-school tips and to shop for supplies, visit meijer.com.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer