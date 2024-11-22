Meijer sets the stage at the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival

The International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, taking place in Grand Rapids' DeVos Place, showcases some of the best libations around paired with some of the finest food.

The Meijer Food Stage hosts a variety of talented chefs who showcase their skills by preparing delicious dishes using ingredients found at Meijer.

Watch chefs create mouthwatering recipes, discover new flavor combinations and cooking techniques, and learn about a variety of Meijer products and incorporating them

into your own cooking in these live cooking demonstrations.

Friday, November 22

Collaborative Cooking

4:30 pm-5:00 pm

AJ Shepler & Erica King

Tasty Thai Flavors

5:30 pm-6:00 pm

Robert Strong

Jamming with Jambalaya

6:30 pm-7:00 pm

Julie Ndjee

Elevating Espresso Martinis

7:30 pm-8:00 pm

Gina Ferwerda

Saturday, November 23

Tasty Thai Flavors

3:00 pm-3:30 pm

Robert Strong

Some Like It Hot: Spicing Things Up with Lola’s

4:00 pm-4:30 pm

Chef Jessica Ann & Monica Sparks

Jamming with Jambalaya

5:00 pm-5:30 pm

Julie Ndjee

Dipping into Hummus Goodness

6:00 pm-6:30 pm

Hannah Awada

Organic Bread for DIGESTIVE Health

7:00 pm-7:30 pm

Chef Jessica Ann & Monica Sparks

Elevating Espresso Martinis

8:00 pm-8:30 pm

Gina Ferwerda



The festival has established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, measured by more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants.New this year, a Cheers For Charity event will benefit Hospice of Michigan on Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The Cheers for Charity VIP Night will be an elegant evening featuring a curated group of the finest food, wine, and beer, giving guests a taste of what’s to come during the public Festival days.

The International Wine, Beer & Food Festival will take place November 21-23 at DeVos Place. The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival opens to the General Public on Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 2-9 p.m.

“Cheers for Charity” tickets are $150 per person. General Admission tickets, for Friday and Saturday, are $25 per person, per day. Tasting tickets are available for 50 cents each, redeemable for food and beverages.

Purchase tickets and see a complete vendor list at GRWineFestival.com.

