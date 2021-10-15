Meijer seeks local artists to partner on culturally-inspired product collection

Meijer is looking for artists to help share the stories of the communities they are a part of. The Collection of Voices at Meijer event aims to collect these stories from artists so their artwork can be featured on Meijer products sold in their stores.

Meijer is looking for art that communicates themes relevant to significant events throughout the year like Black History Month, Pride Month, and more. Artists are encouraged to take inspiration from iconic figures, phrases, and themes like empowerment, representation, and value.

The art should emphasize the impact that communities can make when they come together to make progressive differences in their own neighborhoods.

Any artist from the Midwest can enter multiple pieces of art in the following categories:



Black History Month

Women's History Month

Pride

Hispanic Heritage Month

Local

Winning artists will win $5,000, along with the opportunity to partner with Meijer to choose a cause a portion of the sales of the products with their art will support.

Artists must submit their art by November 7 at meijer.com/collection-of-voices.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.