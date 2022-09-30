Meijer searching for Midwest-made food items to be part of their new gourmet line, "Frederik"

In 2021, Meijer launched "Frederik's," a line of gourmet-inspired foods. Now they're expanding the brand to feature a Midwest-made line of products featuring local chefs and makers, and they're asking people to apply.

The Midwest Made line is meant to celebrate local artisans by telling their stories on its packaging so customers get to know about the incredible makers right in their own communities.

One local vendor taking part in the initiative is Penn Street Bakery, a Grand Rapids-based chocolate company. Vanessa Dionne, Founder and Head Chocolatier of Penn St. Bakery, and Carey Brechting, Managing Partner of Baking Company, came on the Morning Mix to talk about what it’s like to work with Meijer from a small business perspective.

Meijer is calling for other “Midwest Makers” to submit their products for their consideration to be part of the line. Anyone interested can apply at rangeme.com/frederikbrand by October 21.

