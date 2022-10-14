Meijer partnership makes shopping easier for the blind and visually impaired

MICHIGAN — October is Blindness Awareness Month. Meijer has partnered with the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) to make shopping in its stores much easier for blind and low-vision customers, this month and beyond.

The stores are working with an app called Aira, a visual interpreting service that works live, on demand. It connects shoppers with a human who delivers skilled, reliable, virtual interpretation. Users typically pay per minute to use the app, but it will now be free for anyone who needs it in any Meijer location.

Another way Meijer is supporting this community is through a partnership with Clean Logic. Sustainable bath and body products are part of "Brands with Braille." The company incorporates Braille on all its packaging to help the blind and visually impaired live a more independent life. When shoppers buy Clean Logic products at Meijer this month, the company will donate a portion of the proceeds to the ABVI.

Meijer says it's committed to serving all people living with disabilities and whether they be customers or associates. To learn more about participating in this program, head to meijer.com.

