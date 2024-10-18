Meijer participating in Drug Take Back Day on October 26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ever wonder what to do with those expired medications? Don't throw them in the trash or flush them down the toilet, there's a safe way to dispose of those old prescriptions at Meijer.

The retailer is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.

Drug Take Back Day is a national initiative organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to safely collect and dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. The goal is to prevent drug misuse and reduce the risk of accidental poisonings or overdoses.

Meijer first participated in the national program in February 2019 and has since collected nearly 200 tons of unneeded medications in easily identifiable kiosks near each of its in-store pharmacies.

Items not accepted as part of the program include needles or other sharps, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine, and illicit drugs. For additional questions, assistance is available.

To see all drop-off locations, visit Meijer.com/Pharmacy.

