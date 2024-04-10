Meijer LPGA Classic to celebrate 10 years of golf and supporting food pantries this June

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is celebrating a huge milestone this summer as they celebrate their 10th tournament this June, helping to fight hunger and support local food pantries.

The previous nine tournaments have generated more than $10 million to feed families across the Midwest through the retailer’s Simply Give program.

J.Brewer’s and Frederik’s is also back and will once again be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Daily tickets cost $85 each for adults and $10 each for children, ages 5 and under.

Special this year for attendees, there is a special shoutout opportunity for the public to submit their video about their love for the tournament. The tournament is accepting submissions until April 22.

Volunteer registration is officially open as well, and those interested can find all the information at meijerlpgaclassic.com/volunteers.

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will take place on June 13-16 at Blythefield Country Club.