Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give returns June 17-20

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back in action to showcase the top female golfers from across the globe June 17-20.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is focused on helping feed the hungry. The tournament is a summer tradition for many West Michigan families, and after the difficulties of the last year, organizers are pleased to bring it back on a smaller scale.

After working closely with health officials, the tournament has been changed to align with recently updated state protocols to ensure this event can be enjoyed safely.

There will be 5,000 single-day tickets per day available to the public – roughly one-third of its traditional capacity – in alignment with State guidelines and precautions around the ongoing pandemic.

Single-day tickets will cost $10 each and will be sold online on a first-come, first-served basis; weekly grounds passes will not be available this year.

Grand Taste will not be held this year, but there are hopes to bring it back for the next tournament. However, The Meijer LPGA Classic will still support local vendors by offering new, limited-seated concession areas throughout the course featuring local restaurants and breweries.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

For more information on Simply Give, please visit meijercommunity.com/simply-give.

Tickets can be purchased for the LPGA Classic at meijerlpgaclassic.com.