Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give offers premiere dining experiences

Each year we encourage the public to check out the food offering's at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give's premiere food tents - J. Brewer's and Frederik's. That's with good reason as once again the tickets for both food venues have sold out.

Chefs Brian and AJ stopped by our patio to showcase some of the food they'll be bringing and if you didn't get a ticket to the food tents, don't worry. There will be plenty of other fare offered at concession stands all around the course.

All proceeds raised at the golf tournament will go to Simply Give, a non-profit which helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The goal for this year's tournament is to raise a record 2 million dollars.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will take place at Blythfield Country Club from June 13-16. Cost for entry is $10 for a single-day adult ticket, kids 17 and under are free, and weekly tickets are $25.

Purchase tickets and learn more at meijerlpgaclassic.com.