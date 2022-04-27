Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply give offers new ticket option for food & drink

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is welcoming back families, foodies, and golf fans from across the Midwest to watch the best golfers in the country compete in a tournament. Plus this year, the tournament is offering a brand new ticket for guests to enhance the viewing experience with expanded concessions.

The event is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female golfers in the world in a four-day tournament with a 72-hole stroke play competition.

Tournament officials shared plans to add a new ticket, called the J Brewer’s, named after the financier who purchased the land where Blythefield County Club now stands. The J Brewer's ticket will replace the Grand Taste ticket, granting ticket-holders access to a 20,000-square-foot pavilion filled with food and beverage pairings from local restaurants.

J Brewer’s tickets will offer attendees access to:

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

Television viewing of both the U.S. Open and Meijer LPGA Classic

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas

All-you-can-eat access to carefully crafted food and beverage items, featuring local vendors and premium cocktails

Daily tickets for access to the J Brewer’s pavilion cost $75 apiece. Meanwhile, general admission tickets cost $10.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will take place on June 16-19 at the Blythefield Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week’s festivities – will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

Purchase tickets and learn more at MeijerLPGAClassic.com.