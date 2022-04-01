Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give looking for volunteers

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is coming back to the green this summer. In preparation for the summertime event, Meijer LPGA Classic is searching for volunteers.

The event is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female golfers in the world. Last year’s event was a little smaller due to COVID, however, this year's event will be back in full swing with a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will take place on June 13-19 at the Blythefield Country Club.

There’s a $30 fee to volunteer, but volunteers will get the following:

Two Official Tournament Golf Shirts

One Official Tournament Hat or Visor

One Volunteer Pin

One Volunteer Credential – to use for your Tournament Pass and Parking Pass during tournament week.

Four Weekly Grounds Passes for friends or family

Meals Provided on Scheduled Work Days

Sign up and learn more at MeijerLPGAClassic.com.