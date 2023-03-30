Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in need of volunteers

Looking at this morning's temperatures, it may feel like golf season is far away, but the work has already started preparing for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The golf tournament that raises money to help fill Michigan's food pantries is looking for volunteers to help make the event a reality.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is looking for people to help in admissions, food and beverage, crowd control, and much more.

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will take place on June 15-18 at Blythefield Country Club in Rockford.

The cost is $30 to volunteer but includes a couple of event shirts, meals, and access to the event outside of volunteer shifts.

To register and to learn more, visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.