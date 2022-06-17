Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give feeds its guests and hungry families in Midwest

Meijer cares about feeding people in their communities, and at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give they're doing exactly that for families in need across West Michigan.

All proceeds raised at the golf tournament will go to Simply Give, a non-profit which helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. In all the years they've hosted the LPGA Classic, the tournament has raised over $7.4 million.

The goal for this year's tournament is to raise $1.2 million.

Not only does the Meijer LPGA Classic help feed families in need, but it also provides great food on the course. Local restaurants will be serving food to guests through the Grand Taste Concessions, where nothing is over $4.

New this year, the J. Brewer’s hospitality experience offers a premium culinary experience for those looking for something extra special.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will take place at Blythfield Country Club from June 16-19.

Cost for entry is $10 for a single-day adult ticket, kids 17 and under are free, and weekly tickets are $25.

Purchase tickets and learn more at meijerlpgaclassic.com.