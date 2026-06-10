Meijer keeps fans fed at this year's LPGA Classic

Meijer's year-round hunger relief program is Simply Give, where local food pantries across West Michigan and beyond keep local food pantries stocked for those who need access to food. The annual Meijer LPGA Classic is not just a women's golf tournament, but an event to raise money for Simply Give in the process.

While golf is the focus of the event, J. Brewer's is committed to providing patrons with unique meal experiences from the Frederik's premium product line off the fourth fairway. Over 20 local restaurants are featured in the lineup, and attendees can participate in all-you-can-eat access to food and beverages as well as a viewing terrace to watch the tournament beginning at 10 A.M. each day.

This year's LPGA Classic returns to Blythfield Country Club June 18 through 21, and every day will have a different spread of items. Tickets to the hospitality experience are still available at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Meijer chefs Erica Kubowitsch, Jen Plaggemars, and Brian Williams visited the Morning Mix to share a sample of some of the items guests can find at J.Brewer's, including a bacon, raspberry jam, and brie mini croissant, pesto gnocchi, Asian slaw salad, PB & J mini cookie sandwiches, and Dubai chocolate with strawberries!

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