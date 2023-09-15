Meijer is your one-stop shop to help your family prepare for cold & flu season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Cold and flu season is here, and Meijer wants to help people stay healthy. Saturday is a big day at stores across the state as The One Stop Wellness Expo takes place at their stores, showcasing numerous health services Meijer offers.

The event will have customers start in the pharmacy, and work their way throughout the store to receive free samples, recipes, mPerks coupons, flu vaccines, and so much more.

The One Stop Wellness Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 16 at the following Meijer locations:



Ann Arbor

Grand Rapids-Cascade

Grand Rapids-Standale

Holland

Kalamazoo

Lansing

South Detroit

Traverse City

Learn more at meijer.com/wellness-expo.html.