Meijer hosting virtual Roadmap to Retail event for veteran-owned businesses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The store shelves at Meijer are stocked with every product imaginable, and that includes products from entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the industry. To expand its product library even further, Meijer is hosting its virtual Roadmap to Retail event for veteran-owned businesses looking to partner with the retailer.

The event will focus on a discussion addressing various forms of doing business with Meijer. It's intended for any business that is not a current Meijer vendor but would like to learn more about the path to becoming one.

Meijer aims to build relationships with veteran-owned suppliers to expand its veteran-owned product offerings in categories storewide.

For the event on November 7, merchant vendors can apply at rangeme.com/meijerdiversity.

Then for the November 8 event, professional service vendors can apply at meijer.starssmp.com.