Meijer honors veterans; Named Gold-Certified Veteran-Friendly Employer by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

On Veterans Day, many businesses and organizations make sure to honor those who have served in different ways, and Meijer is no exception. In June 2022, Meijer was named a Michigan Gold-Certified Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Meijer received this award for its commitment to hiring, retaining, and supporting military veterans.

Meijer is the first retailer to earn the MVAA's prestigious Gold-level honor as a VFE and is only the 20th to receive the Gold-level status.

On November 11 in honor of Veterans Day and as part of mVets, Meijer will be giving 10 percent off the total for in-store purchases to veterans, military personnel, and their immediate families.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.