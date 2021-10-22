Meijer has you covered for cold weather gear

People in Michigan don't let the falling temperatures stop them from enjoying the great outdoors and Meijer is your cold weather headquarters.

Layering is key when it comes to staying warm, whether it's cheering on your favorite team or climbing into a hunting blind. Speaking of hunting, Meijer has a nice variety of camo hoodies, fleeces, jackets and pants. Keep those fingers and toes toasty with hand/feet warmers that slide right into your gloves or boots.

Fall camping is something many enjoy, too! For that, you can climb inside a toasty sleeping bag from Meijer along with laying on top of a nice blow up mattress, too!