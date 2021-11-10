Meijer extends teacher's discount on school supplies

Meijer is making it slightly easier for teachers who need to refill supplies for their classrooms and home offices. The Midwest chain is showing their appreciation for educators by extending their annual 15 percent discount on classroom essentials for the rest of the school year.

Over the past few years, reports state the average teacher has spent anywhere from $750 – $1,000 for supplies during a school year out of their own pocket. Meijer wanted to ease the financial gap for teachers by continuing to offer their teacher discount for the entire school year, rather than just the months leading up to it.

The extended discount offers savings on school and home office supplies – like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks – as well as craft supplies and hand sanitizer. Other items available for the discount range from schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer’s Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners, journals and memo boards.

Teachers can also stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15 percent discount.

Teachers can get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. With that School ID, stores provide a paper coupon to redeem when they check out.

For the rest of the school year, they can use the discount anytime they come in to buy school supplies as many times as they want.

For more info go to the meijer.com and type in “Back to School.”