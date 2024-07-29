Meijer Dieticians offering free virtual nutritional sessions

It’s important to incorporate plenty of fruit and vegetables into our diet, especially young children. However, as they get into school, children’s produce consumption typically falls.

Meijer is hoping to change through a partnership with The Foundation for Fresh Produce by providing 100 people with free nutrition counseling sessions.

The Have A Plant® initiative provides those people with free one-on-one nutrition counseling sessions with a focus on encouraging children to make eating fruits and vegetables a habit.

This session comes in time for Midwest families to receive $40 each month in summer EBT benefits for each SNAP-eligible school-aged child to buy groceries. To increase access to healthy food and beverages, Meijer doubled its discount for SNAP-eligible participants to receive 40 percent off any brand or size of 1 percent or fat-free milk and is continuing to offer a 10 percent discount on qualifying produce and free Home Delivery.

Schedule a free virtual consultation through August by visiting Meijer.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok