Meeting unexpected financial needs with dignity and discretion: HelpLink

Over 78% of Americans are one unexpected bill away from a financial spiral. Based out of Traverse City, HelpLink has helped meet those financial needs at the earliest possible moment, partnering with communities and companies before a small problem becomes a larger one - and harder to fix when it gets to that point.

Companies partner with HelpLink to fund community assistance funds by managing distribution independently, verifying every need and bill payment with confidentiality in mind. Anybody is eligible to ask for help, and anyone can contribute to the general fund as well, give to a specific need, or choose a direct request similar to GoFundMe.

Since its establishment in 2017, HelpLink has impacted over 2,000 lives, met over 600 needs, all with over $121,000 donated to fund those efforts.

Abagail McKiernan, President and Co-Founder of HelpLink, sat down with Todd to share more and how West Michigan can contribute.

Visit helplink.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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