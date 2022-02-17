Meet Yomari, a McDonald's Black History Maker of Today

February is Black History Month, a time to honor the great strides, sacrifices, and achievements of those who've left their mark in history. However it's not only about celebrating the past, it's about celebrating the present and future.

McDonald's Black History Makers of Today campaign is recognizing and honoring 25 black high school seniors in Michigan, awarding them with an impressive college scholarship.

These students uplift their peers and show great leadership skills, earning a $1,000 scholarship from McDonald's owners and operators to further their education. Four students awarded this scholarship are from West Michigan, and the Fox 17 Morning Mix got to interview one of the recipients, Yomari Nava from Kalamazoo Central High School.

Yomari was ecstatic when she heard the news of being chosen as a Black History Maker of Today. "It feels great, honestly, being recognized has kind of always been a dream but I never really thought it would happen. It just feels awesome to know that me going to college is going to work out."

Yomari has been on the dance team since she was a freshman in high school. Out of the five trimesters, she's been on the team, she's been a team captain for two. She also does Lead Crew, which is when seniors mentor freshmen by helping them through the transition into high school.

Yomari hasn't officially chosen a school yet but may have plans to go to Wayne State University and major in psychology.

Local McDonald's owner-operator Lupe Velazquez, says it's an honor to be able to see the faces of these students winning the scholarship.

"It's very rewarding to be able to see a smile on Yomari and hopefully she will be able to come back on spring break and let us know how she's doing. It's just so good to see and know that scholarship funds are going to people who need it and deserve it and are going to do great things."

Yomari says she's grateful for the scholarship because it'll ease her worries about paying for school. She currently lives with her Aunt in Holland because her mom was tragically killed in a car accident in January.

"Knowing that I can make her proud and go to college... it's really exciting," Yomari said.

This segment is sponsored by McDonald's.